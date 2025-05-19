Activision is Winding Down Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Activision announced it is winding down Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and has pulled the game from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

"Thank you for your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile," reads the update from Activision. "The scope of the game is being streamlined and will stop delivering new seasonal content and gameplay updates.

"Effective immediately, players will no longer be able to spend real currency in the mobile game. Existing COD Point balances can continue to be spent in the in-game Store. Sunday, May 18, 2025, will be the last day the game can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple’s App Store and social features across all platforms will be retired."

Read an FAQ from Activision below:

1. Why are you winding down support for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

This decision was made after careful consideration and while we're proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences. 2. Will I still be able to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile after May 19, 2025? Players who have the game installed before Monday, May 19, 2025, will still have access to the mobile game with continued cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content, and servers with matchmaking for online play. However, new seasonal content and gameplay updates, the ability to purchase content in-game using real currency, and social features across all platforms will not be available. 3. Will I be able to use my remaining COD Points? If you have Warzone Mobile installed prior to May 19, 2025, yes, any remaining COD Points can be redeemed in-game towards already available content in the Store. 4. Can I still purchase COD Points, Battle Pass/BlackCell, or content from the Store? Players will no longer be able to purchase BlackCell, COD Points or other content that requires using real currency. Any remaining COD Points can be redeemed in-game toward already available content in the Store. 5. I uninstalled Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile; can I reinstall and play? Yes, if it is reinstalled before Monday, May 19, 2025. 6. Will I be able to continue using previously purchased content? Yes, if you have Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile installed before May 19, 2025, you can continue to use previously purchased in-game content. 7. If I own the Season 3 Battle Pass, can I continue to make progress after May 19, 2025? Yes, progression continues normally for any existing content you own. 8. If I don’t reinstall the game, or miss the deadline to reinstall, will there be refunds? Refunds are not available for previously purchased in-game content or unused COD Points. However, you can continue to enjoy the content if you have the game installed before May 19, 2025. 9. When will the servers shut down? Servers for online play will remain available and we will notify players of any changes. 10. Will Warzone Mobile feature content from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6/Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 and beyond? No, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will not receive new seasonal content and gameplay updates. 11. Can players share inventory from future BO6/WZ seasons with Warzone Mobile? No, future content from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6/Call of Duty: Warzone will not be supported in Warzone Mobile. 12. What are the special incentives for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players in Call of Duty: Mobile? For a limited time, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can log in to Call of Duty: Mobile using their Activision account and receive COD Points redeemable in Call of Duty: Mobile equal to 2X the amount of their Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile COD Points balance, plus other awesome rewards. Eligibility: Offer valid from May 15, 2025, through August 15, 2025. To be eligible, you must log in to Call of Duty: Mobile during the promotion period using the same Activision account used in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. If you are playing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on a guest account, you can link or upgrade your active account to an Activision account using in-game options. When the same Activision account is associated with both games, your account will be eligible to receive the rewards in Call of Duty: Mobile. Select territories only. Rewards are granted automatically to eligible accounts and can be redeemed using the Call of Duty: Mobile inbox feature. To collect your rewards, log in to Call of Duty: Mobile with the same Activision account you use in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Tap the envelope icon at the top of the home screen to open the Mail center and claim your rewards. Please allow at least 30 days for rewards fulfillment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles