Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Launches May 22

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Caged Element announced the multiplayer vehicle combat game, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on May 22.

The game will no longer be free-to-play and will be available at a discounted price of $15.99 / £12.99 / €15.99. Anyone who played the game during Early Access will get the full game for free.

"What a wild ride! We’ve loved every moment working with Caged Element on Speed Freeks, which has been especially enjoyable thanks to the community’s passion, energy, and commitment to the game,” said PLAION senior brand manager Paul Jeal.

"With the community’s help, we’ve laid a really solid foundation for the game, and we’re thrilled to see it reach 1.0. We wish Wired Productions and Caged Element nothing but success as they head full-throttle to launch."

Caged Element game director Chris Mallinson added, "We set out to make the Orkiest of Warhammer 40,000 games, and through our Early Access period we’ve had thousands of people help us achieve that goal—along with our previous publisher PLAION. Now with Wired Productions picking up the torch, we’re launching out of Early Access and into version 1.0 with a different approach that we think players will really appreciate and enjoy.

"We thank both partners for their dedication to the game, along with Games Workshop. We’re of course very happy to be back with our pals at Wired Productions, since we worked with them before on GRIP. Now enuff o’ dat, on to da WAAAGH!!!"

Wired Productions managing director and co-founder Leo Zullo stated, "Reuniting with Caged Element feels like coming home. Huge thanks to PLAION for a smooth, respectful handover, which has been months in the making. The work that’s gone into Early Access, shaped by player feedback, has been huge. Everyone at Wired is buzzing to be back alongside our friends at Caged Element. Launch is just the beginning, we’ve got big plans and plenty of surprises coming your way."

Read details on the 1.0 release below:

The 1.0 launch brings the Free Early Access period to a close, and as a thank you to its dedicated player base, every Early Access player will receive the full 1.0 update completely free. It’s a gift from Wired Productions and Caged Element in appreciation of the support from the community.

As part of the 1.0 update, all in-game microtransactions will be removed. Players who earned or purchased in-game currency, known as Teef in-game, during Early Access will still be able to spend it for the next 12 months, though the in-game store will no longer be available to general players. Instead, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks will introduce a series of new downloadable content packs at launch, offering content in a more traditional format.

Originally announced in 2023 by PLAION and Caged Element, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks has grown a passionate community around its blend of chaotic speed and explosive Orkish combat. The strategic shift in publishing has been months in the making, ensuring a seamless experience for players and the team.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is the adrenaline-fueled combat racer set in the brutal Warhammer 40,000 universe! Drive ferocious vehicles equipped with powerful weapons and abilities into a full-throttle battle to the death. You’ll find that Speed Freeks is a fresh, Ork-y take on vehicle combat that you’ve never seen before.

