Syberia Remastered Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 537 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developers Virtuallyz Gaming and Microids Studio Paris have announced Syberia Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2024.

Syberia Remastered is a remake and modernized version of the point and click adventure game, Syberia.

Read details on the game below:

More than 20 years after its original release, Syberia is reborn in a fully modernized version. Rediscover its iconic locations and unforgettable characters through a stunning visual overhaul, redesigned gameplay, and the same captivating storytelling that made it a classic.

Kate Walker, a brilliant lawyer from New York, is sent to a remote village in the French Alps to finalize the sale of an old automaton factory. But what begins as a routine assignment soon turns into an extraordinary journey across Eastern Europe and its snow-covered landscapes.

Accompanied by Oscar, a loyal and one-of-a-kind automaton, Kate sets out to explore mysterious and forgotten places, filled with eccentric characters, as she follows the trail of Hans Voralberg, a genius inventor pursuing a seemingly impossible dream: finding the last living mammoths on the mythical island of Syberia.

An unexpected, thrilling, and deeply emotional voyage that will challenge everything she thought she knew. First released in 2002, Syberia became a reference in the adventure genre, praised for its unique atmosphere, sharp writing, and the richness of Benoit Sokal’s artistic vision. This remaster is a new opportunity to (re)discover the masterpiece, following in the footsteps of other titles from Benoit Sokal such as Syberia: The World Before and the newly released Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy.

A Faithful and Stunning Overhaul

Meet Syberia’s iconic characters fully redesigned and explore the game’s most emblematic locations brought to life in beautifully enhanced 3D. Every environment has been carefully rebuilt with an art direction that stays true to Benoît Sokal’s unique style, offering an even deeper immersion into his singular visual universe.

Reimagined Mechanical Puzzles

Enjoy a fresh take on the game’s intricate puzzles, redesigned to provide a smoother and more intuitive experience while preserving their essential role in uncovering the secrets behind Voralberg’s genius.

A Modernized Gameplay Experience

Rediscover Kate Walker’s journey with an updated user interface, improved 3D navigation, and more fluid controls tailored to today’s standards, all without compromising the game’s contemplative and narrative soul.

A Rich and Immersive World

From the alpine town of Valadilène to the frozen edges of Eastern Russia, Syberia transports you into a world of mystery, automatons, and poetic machinery. Dive into a clockpunk adventure where realism blends seamlessly with dreamlike wonder.

A Moving and Unforgettable Story

Experience a deeply human narrative, as Kate Walker’s legal assignment turns into a profound journey of self-discovery. Filled with unexpected encounters, emotional choices, and moments of awe, Syberia’s tale blurs the line between strangeness and the sublime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles