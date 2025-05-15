N64's Killer Instinct Gold Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game - Killer Instinct Gold - have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Killer Instinct Gold rocks the gaming world with earth-shattering moves and unbelievable graphics. Your battles unfold with lightning-fast action and fluid character animation at 60 frames per second. We faithfully duplicated all the features that made Killer Instinct 2 an arcade hit. We’ve even thrown in a complete training mode to school you on all the moves! The eye-popping graphics, explosive hits, and jaw-dropping combos make Killer Instinct Gold the only fighting game you’ll want in your house!

Key Features:

Real-time 3D interactive battle grounds!

Lightning-fast action and fluid animation at 60 frames per second!

Revolutionary training mode teaches you all the moves!

Hundreds of thousands of killer combinations!

Team and Tournament modes!

Ten killer fighters, one grotesque bad guy!

