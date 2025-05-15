Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Launches June 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Stormteller Games announced Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on June 17.

Pre-orders are now available for a discounted price of $22.49 / €22.49 / £17.99 for the standard edition and $24.64 / €24.64 / £23.99 for the Premium Edition.

The Premium Edition includes early access starting on June 13, a digital art book, exclusive soundtrack, and cosmetic DLC. Xbox Game Pass users can purchase the Premium Edition upgrade for $3.59 / €3.59.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune, have been captured inside the Black Die by Mare the Knight, who is plotting their final chapter. Players will fight their way through a randomly generated gauntlet where they’ll take on monstrous pawns and giant board games, to claim treasure which improves their chances of defeating Aleksandra’s tormentor. They must use their wits and trusty die companion to escape this living labyrinth, where evil reigns and Random Rules.

Mastery Meets Chance

Engage in fast-paced, second-to-second combat that blends real-time action with strategic decision-making—and a touch of luck.

Forge Your Playstyle

Wield four unique weapons, throw your die-companion, and combine over 100 relics with powerful card-based abilities to unleash devastating synergies.

Ever-Changing World

Traverse four randomly generated worlds, each with its own distinct secrets and challenges and face over 30 different enemy types and formidable bosses.

A Dark Fantasy Tale

Immerse yourself in a fully voiced story set in a Tim Burton-inspired world, brought to life with hauntingly beautiful landscapes and an enchanting soundtrack.

