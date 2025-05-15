Kojima Announces Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 - News

Kojima Productions has announced the Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2.

It is a worldwide tour set to take place in 12 cities in celebration of the launch of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which will release for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

Read details below:

Porters, tie your boots and grab your pack because the launch of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is just around the corner. Reunite with Sam as he embarks on a mission to reconnect the fragmented remnants of humanity. Venturing beyond the UCA, Sam is joined by new companions as he sets out to once again save a broken world, this time plagued by a haunting question: should we have connected?

Fans around the world will be able to join a celebration of all things Death Stranding as part of a World Tour, with special guests and events at each stop.

The dates and locations of the Death Stranding 2 World Strand Tour 2 are as follows:

June 8 – Los Angeles

June 14 – Sydney

June 26 – Tokyo

June 28 – Paris

June 30 – London

July 4 – Seoul

July 6 – Taipei

July 9 – Hong Kong

July 12 – Shanghai

August – Riyadh

October – Sao Paulo

November – Lucca

Additional details about each stop on the tour will be revealed soon. Stay tuned for more updates!

