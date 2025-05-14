Square Enix and Japan's TBS Television Developing Original IP - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced it is collaborating with Japanese television company TBS Television on a video game based on a new IP.

The two companies will combine their strengths in video games and TV to develop the new IP, which will launch in Japan and internationally.

This collaboration is part of Square Enix's medium-term business plan to create more original IP and develop new business models.

Square Enix is best known for the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest video game franchises, while TBS Television is best known for Ninja Warrior, Ultraman, and Takeshi’s Castle on TV.

