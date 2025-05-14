S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition Launches May 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

GSC Game World announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 20.

It will be a free upgrade for those who own S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The collection includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition—journeys that started it all, upscaled for a new generation. Experience the defining survival shooter series with enhanced and refined visuals. Embrace the solitude and haunting desolation of these radioactive and anomalous lands—as they are your only trustworthy companions on your expeditions, now more immersive than ever before.

Across three chapters, take on the roles of legendary stalkers whose choices shape the fate of the Zone. Endure its horrors. Witness its strange wonders. And above all—survive long enough to become a legend.

Visual Upgrades (All Platforms)

Enhanced lighting with godrays, screen space reflections, and global illumination for a more immersive atmosphere.

Upscaled textures and detailed 3D models for NPCs, weapons, and environments.

Advanced shaders for water and wetness effects, paired with upgraded skyboxes for a more dynamic world.

4K pre-rendered cinematics for dramatic storytelling and improved weapon FOV for better combat visibility.

Console Enhancements and New Graphic Mods (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series)

Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro Quality (native 4K resolution / 30 frames per second) Balanced (upscaled 4K resolution / 40 frames per second) Performance (upscaled 4K resolution / 60 frames per second) Ultra Performance (upscaled 2K resolution / 120 frames per second)

Xbox Series S Quality (native 2K resolution / 30 frames per second) Balanced (upscaled 2K resolution /40 frames per second) Performance (1080p resolution / 60 frames per second)

Keyboard and Mouse Support – Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series for a tailored experience.

– Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series for a tailored experience. Mod.io Integration – Create and share mods across PC and consoles via mod.io.

PC Features

Steam Deck Optimized – Play the trilogy on the go with full Steam Deck compatibility.

– Play the trilogy on the go with full Steam Deck compatibility. Steam Workshop Integration – Access a vast library of user-generated mods.

– Access a vast library of user-generated mods. Cloud Saves – Seamless progress backup across devices.

– Seamless progress backup across devices. Gamepad Support – Full controller compatibility for a console-like experience on PC.

Free Upgrade and Pricing

Players who own the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 will receive the Enhanced Edition of the corresponding games for free. As for PC, to thank our loyal fans, owners of the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games get the Enhanced Editions free, and buyers of the Enhanced Editions receive the original versions included.

The trilogy is available as a bundle for $39.99 USD or individually at $19.99 per title, with regional pricing applied where applicable. Our goal is to ensure consistent availability and fair pricing across all platforms, though prices may vary slightly in some regions to reflect local market conditions.

