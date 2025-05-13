Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to Early 2026 - News

Skydance New Media announced Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed from 2025 to early 2026.

"We have an important update: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026," reads a message from the developer.

"Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision.

"We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!"

