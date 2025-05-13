The Sinking City Remastered is Now Available - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Frogwares announced the open-world detective thriller, The Sinking City Remastered, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Current owners of The Sinking City can upgrade to the remaster for free.

"We plan to do big things with The Sinking City [intellectual property], starting with the sequel and then beyond," said Frogwares publishing director Sergiy Oganesyan. "So, after our rather well-known struggles with the original, it feels amazing to have this positive moment be part of the game’s twisted history and for us to be the ones to fully decide it.

"Making it free to all our existing fans is our way of giving back to them for having supported us all this time through thick and thin."

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Originally released in June 2019 and developed on Unreal Engine 4, the upcoming remaster is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and promises an upgraded visual experience alongside some requested quality-of-life features.

The core additions to the remaster include:

Game fully relit in Unreal Engine 5.

Enhanced locations with additional levels of detail and objects.

4K textures and improved reflections.

Addition of a Photo Mode.

Support for DLSS, FSR, and TSR upscaling.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles