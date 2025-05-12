Stellar Blade Launches for PC on June 11 - News

/ 657 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer SHIFT UP in a now deleted video on the PlayStation YouTube channel that has since been reposted on Reddit announced Stellar Blade will launch for PC on June 11.

A Complete Edition that includes the base game and the DLC will also be available for the PlayStation 5 and PC on the same day.

Stellar Blade first released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024.

The PC version of Stellar Blade will have AI upscaling and frame generation via Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3, unlocked frame rate, both Japanese and Chinese voiceover, ultrawide display support (5:4 to 32:9), DualSense controller support for haptic feedback and trigger effects, a new boss battle, 25 new costumes, and higher resolution environment textures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles