Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Coming to Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game will support cross-platform play and rollback netcode. A release date was not announced

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. first released for PC via Steam on January 28.

"I know we’ve kept you waiting, our Steam release Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2!” said legacy Virtua Fighter project producer Seiji Aoki (via Gematsu). "Since Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.‘s launch, we’ve heard your requests for multiplatform support via the official Virtua Fighter Discord and other channels. We on the development team want to give users on all platforms the opportunity to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., so we are happy to bring you this announcement.

"Also, in bringing this title to multiple platforms, we’re planning to include cross-play support. And to make your cross-play experience even smoother, the rollback functionality used in the Steam version will be supported on all platforms. We’re going to include even more content to make this much more than a simple port, which we’ll tell you about in future updates."

