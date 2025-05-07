Asus ROG Ally 2 With Xbox Branding Has Leaked Online - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

It was reported two months ago that claimed Microsoft is working with a PC gaming OEM on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld.

It appears the PC gaming OEM Microsoft is working with is Asus as pictures of the Asus ROG Ally 2 with Xbox branding have appeared online.

Images of the black version feature a button with the Xbox logo above the d-pad, which has been blacked out in the white version.

The leaks come from the US FCC discovered by VideoCardz. Along with the images of the devices, partial specs have also been revealed.

The black version features an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme 8-core 36W CPU and 64GB LPDDR5-8533 memory. The white version has an AMD Aeirth Plus 4-core 20W CPU. Both models have a 7-inch screen at 120Hz, as well as two USB Type-C connectors on the top.

View images of the devices below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

