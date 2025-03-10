Rumor: Microsoft Working with PC Gaming OEM to Release Xbox-Branded Gaming Handheld in 2025 - News

posted 9 hours ago

A new rumor has surfaced that claims Microsoft is working with a PC gaming OEM on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld, according to sources who spoke with Windows Central.

The gaming handheld, codenamed Keenan, will be "unmistakably Xbox" with an official Xbox guide button and a design with Xbox sensibilities. It is expected to be more PC-oriented and likely will run a full version of Windows with a focus on the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass.

The sources also state the next-generation Xbox has been fully greenlit up to CEO Satya Nadella and will feature two consoles. This includes a premium successor to the Xbox Series X and Microsoft's own Xbox gaming handheld. The new consoles will reportedly release in 2027.

