Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Expansion Launches July 15, Star Wars-Inspired Renegades Expansion Announced

posted 5 hours ago

Bungie has announced the the Rite of the Nine update for Destiny 2 is now available and The Edge of Fate expansion will launch on July 15.

A Star Wars-inspired expansion titled Destiny 2: Renegades was also announced. It will launch in December.

View the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate cinematic trailer below:

View the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate gameplay reveal trailer below:

View the Destiny 2: Renegades teaser trailer below:

View the Destiny 2: Rite of the Nine update trailer below:

Read the latest details on Destiny 2 below:

Release Schedule

Release Release Date Availability Rite of the Nine May 6, 2025 Available to all Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate (expansion) July 15, 2025 Paid Core Game updates July 15, 2025 Available to all Ash & Iron (major update) September 9, 2025 Available to all Destiny 2: Renegades (expansion) December 2, 2025 Paid Shadow & Order (major update) March 3, 2026 Available to all

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

When The Edge of Fate releases on July 15, players will be reintroduced to the Nine, powerful and mysterious beings who existed long before the Traveler, and face a new threat that predates everything Guardians know about Sol. Two major characters will step into the spotlight: Lodi, a new ally from a distant place, and the legendary Warlock Vanguard Ikora. The Edge of Fate will propel Guardians into a multiyear saga that will unfold across multiple expansions.

The expansion will take place on Kepler, a new destination inspired by the puzzle-solving and pathfinding challenges of Destiny 2‘s dungeons and destination design, which encourages deep exploration, mystery, and player-driven discovery. New enemies, weapons, gear, and destination-specific abilities await those brave enough to dive into its secrets.

A key feature of Kepler is the abundant dark matter energy, which powers the abilities available to the Guardian while exploring the destination. The new Matterspark ability allows Guardians to bind to dark matter to change forms, enabling them to squeeze through tight spaces, jump and dash across terrain, and become a rolling force of destruction. Additional abilities include the new Relocator Cannon, which uses Fallen dark matter tech to teleport players across the environment, and Mattermorph, which lets Guardians manipulate their surroundings using the combined forces of dark matter and Strand.

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order includes:

The Edge of Fate Campaign

Campaign New Raid

1x Active Rewards Pass

Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)

Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)

Year of Prophecy Edition Pre-Order includes:

The Edge of Fate and Renegades Campaigns

and Renegades Campaigns New Raid and Dungeon

1x Active Rewards Pass

3x Rewards Passes

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)

Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock) The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)

Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock) Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025)

Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025) Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025)

Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition Pre-Order includes:

The Edge of Fate and Renegades Campaigns

and Renegades Campaigns New Raid and Dungeon

1x Active Rewards Pass

3x Rewards Passes

Instant Unlock Exotic Sniper Rifle: New Land Beyond New Land Beyond Ornament and Catalyst (available at launch of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate)

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)

Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock) The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)

Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock) Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025)

Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025) Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025)

Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025) Year of Prophecy Exotic Emote (instant unlock)

Year of Prophecy Exotic Sparrow (available July 15, 2025)

Dark Side Legends Bundle (3 full armor ornament sets, 1 for each class, instant unlock)

Secret Stash (1x Exotic Cosmetic, 1x Exotic Cipher, 2x Ascendant Alloys, 3x Ascendant Shards, delivered with each seasonal update)

The Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy Collector’s Edition is also available for pre-order on the Bungie Store. Players can choose to purchase the physical Collector’s Edition or bundle their purchase with a game code and receive Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition, as well as the pre-order exclusive bonuses.

Destiny 2 Core Game Updates

In addition to The Edge of Fate expansion on July 15, major core game innovations will be introduced to Destiny 2, available to all players.

Notably, the Portal, a new, streamlined activity selection screen, will offer instant access to a range of activities tailored to different playstyles to make it easier than ever for players to find their next adventure.

Players will be able to easily choose between Fireteam Ops, Pinnacle Ops, Crucible Ops, and the newly introduced Solo Ops. Fireteam Ops and Pinnacle Ops reinforce quick fireteam action and longer-form cooperative content, while the new Solo Ops activities are specifically designed for solo players who want short, self-contained gameplay sessions without the need for a fireteam.

Additionally, players can tailor activities to match their desired gameplay and the specific rewards they are chasing. Fifty all-new modifiers will allow deeper gameplay customization and offer greater challenges for players, while curated activity rotations will ensure there is always something new to chase.

Armor and gear systems are also evolving to create richer opportunities for buildcrafting. Players will experience set bonuses, a rework of character stats, and armor that starts with full energy.

Year of Prophecy Roadmap

Starting with the Year of Prophecy, each year will now feature four major content beats: two paid expansions and two major updates available to all. This new structure doesn’t require paid access to seasonal activities to ensure all players can experience the evolving game world together.

Destiny 2: Renegades – A Star Wars-Inspired Expansion

During the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate reveal event, Bungie also announced Destiny 2: Renegades, the second expansion in the Year of Prophecy, slated for release on December 2, 2025. Inspired by the legendary Star Wars universe, Renegades merges Destiny‘s distinctive storytelling and gameplay with themes and elements drawn from the iconic science-fiction franchise.

The reveal featured a brief cinematic teaser showcasing Renegades, a definitive Destiny 2 Expansion with a narrative integral to the Fate Saga, while also suffused with inspiration from and homage to Star Wars. Renegades will introduce new Destiny characters, innovative activities, and evolved mechanics designed to surprise and delight players.

“With each of our Fate Saga Expansions, we’re looking to break from our past formulas and deliver something truly unique, and Renegades is no exception,” said Justin Truman, Destiny Vice President. “It’s a Destiny story at heart, but with a Star Wars-inspired take that’s been a dream for us to explore.”

Rite of the Nine Event Starts Today

Following today’s reveal, the new “Rite of the Nine” event is now live in Destiny 2 for all players, offering a fresh take on dungeon diving for both seasoned dungeon crawlers and those stepping into the depths for the first time. Featuring three iconic dungeons, Prophecy, Spire of the Watcher, and Ghosts of the Deep, the event introduces unique twists to familiar encounters, including refreshed dungeon weapons with a striking Nine-inspired look. During the event, which acts as a prologue for The Edge of Fate, Guardians will reconnect with Orin, the mysterious Emissary of the Nine.

With the launch of the new activity, dungeoneers can earn new Bungie Rewards. Complete Titles and Triumphs to earn rewards from the new product assortment including a uniquely created Displate by community artist, Gabriel Flauzino.

Destiny 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

