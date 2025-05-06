Xbox Game Pass Adds Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Dragonball Xenoverse 2, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Metal Slug Tactic, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, and Police Simulator: Patrol Officer.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent. Sell your catch, upgrade your boat, and dredge the depths for long-buried secrets. Explore a mysterious archipelago and discover why some things are best left forgotten.

Coming Soon

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and endless customization options. Create your own character, explore Conton City, and team up with iconic characters from the series. Be ready to battle against formidable enemies to rescue the flow of History!

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Console) – May 7

Now with Game Pass Standard

Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will you be sent packing on your first day, or remain to become a Master Slayer? Master magic, solve puzzles, slay monsters; all this and more await!

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – May 7

Now with Game Pass Standard

Kill all gods in this action-RPG from the developers of Ashen! Step into the boots of Nor Vanek, an elite member of the Coalition army, joined by Enki, a fox-like companion, in their quest for vengeance against the Gods. Weave in melee, gunpowder, and magic in rhythmic battles where combos chain together to create a deadly dance.

Metal Slug Tactics (Console) – May 7

Now with Game Pass Standard

Dive into this dynamic tactical RPG with a roguelite thrill and experience the iconic run’n’gun action of the original series, redefined. Grab your weapons, assemble your squad, and conquer the battlefield to defeat the infamous Rebel Army.

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! In a future knocked off its axis by corporate greed and stupidity, you have been made redundant and abandoned on the far edge of space with little gear and no safety net. You must explore every nook and cranny, collect dozens of upgrades, and turn over every mysterious alien rock if you want to get revenge on your former employer and return to Earth.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Join the legendary Turtle brothers straight from the sewer and slide into this new adventure of shell-shocking proportions. With the help of April’s insightful reports from the streets and Splinter’s sage guidance, gear up to fight crime and unravel an epic saga of justice and chaos!

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud and Console) – May 13

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library! Fight together with your friends against the forces of Chaos and Skaven in this epic 4-player co-op game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Vermintide 2 expands the intense first-person combat with a brand-new enemy faction, 15 new career paths, talent trees, new weapons, an improved loot system, and more.

DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 15

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells an epic cinematic story worthy of the DOOM Slayer’s legend. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell. Get a head start on slaying demons with the Premium Upgrade, including up to 2-Day Early Access, the campaign DLC at launch, and more.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 16

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass!Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo is a papercraft adventure game where you’ll meet the many good and not-so-good folks of Limbo, a place where souls with deep regrets are cursed into repeating the same day on a loop.

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Fire alert incoming! Firefighting Simulator: The Squad lets you experience what it means to fight fires up close as an active part of a major US city’s firefighting crew – together with up to three friends in the co-op multiplayer or in the single player mode.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Welcome to Brighton! Join the police force of this fictitious American city and experience the day-to-day life of a police officer in Police Simulator: Patrol Officers. Be part of the community of Brighton, get to know your neighborhood and handle daily police work to fight crime during your shift alone or with your partner.

In Case You Missed It

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernizes the 2006 Game of the Year with all new stunning visuals and refined gameplay. Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion in one of the greatest RPGs ever from the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios.

DLC / Game Updates

Diablo IV: Belial’s Return – Available now

With Mephisto’s attention turned towards grander goals, Belial, the Lord of Lies, is unleashing his twisted Apparitions across Sanctuary to spread chaos and sow deception. Hunt them down, conquer fearsome Lair Bosses, and claim their unique powers as your own. Take on fresh challenges, unlock new boss encounters, and channel the legendary style of the “Berserk” manga as you bring Belial’s deception to an end.

Overwatch 2: Season 16 – Stadium – Available now

Step into Stadium, an all-new way to play where each round is fresh and customization is key. Celebrate with the Stadium: Initiation event and earn exclusive rewards until June 24. Then, in the core game, take aim with Freja, the new DPS hero. Unleash magic with Dokiwatch and Mythic Juno, plus even more in the Premium Battle Pass.

Sea of Thieves: Festival of Fishing – Available until May 12

The Sea of Thieves is preparing for the Festival of Fishing! Enjoy boosted gold and reputation from your culinary catches and gather the ingredients to create delicious recipes or track down Treasured Fish in two time-limited Hunter’s Call Voyages. Complete both to earn the Courageous Catch Fishing Rod!

In-Game Benefits

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members get benefits they can access directly in-game. Just link your account, launch the participating free-to-play games and access cosmetics, characters, in-game currency, and more with seasonal content drops.

Asphalt Legends Unite (Console and PC) – Available now

New monthly bundle available now! Speed into action obtaining 20 Corvette ZR1 Card Packs, 250 tokes and 250,000 credits to upgrade, enhance, and dominate the track! Link your Gameloft account to claim.

Smite 2 (Console and PC) – Available now

Sun, sand, and stone-cold stares. Grab Medusa and her sizzling Summer Fun skin now with Smite 2’s new Game Pass drop available today! Link your Smite 2 Hi-Rez account to claim.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Check the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on Windows PC to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Metaball: Nature Lord Bundle – Available now

Create a powerful presence with a perfect style! Upgrade your look with seven legendary outfits from the Nature Lord Bundle!

UFL: Game Pass Bonus Perk – Available now

Ready for a bold start? Grab the Bonus Pack — boosters, premium looks, and 50M CP. Stand out, win big, and build your dream club in this free-to-play competitive football game!

Leaving May 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so make sure to shuffle your gaming priorities to play them before they go. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

