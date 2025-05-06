Day of the Shell Launches Q3 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Goblinz Publishing, Entalto Publishing, and developer Duper Games announced the fast-paced tactical roguelite game, Day of the Shell, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Q3 2025.

Day of the Shell is a fast-paced tactical roguelite, where each turn is played in a single click.

The gods have brought down their wrath on humanity, and only a few remote islands remain. A lonely monster huntress has risen to challenge and appease the gods, traveling through what’s left of the world.

One Click, One Turn

Tactical choices are made with a single click, making gameplay simple and dynamic while maintaining strategic depth.

Explore the Islands

Survive against monsters and collect treasures on each island to open its portal. Will you be able to reach the heart of the Islands and destroy the Shell?

Shape Your Destiny

Combine the powers of the many Warden’s blessings to fight your enemies. Different variations and combinations will allow you to create a unique playstyle for each game.

Death is Part of the Adventure

With each death, you return to your home island, where you can permanently upgrade or consider your strategy for the next day.

