Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 3, 2025.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up one spot to second place and Minecraft is up four spots to third place. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in its second week dropped two spots to fourth place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is up 10 spots to fifth place, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Astro Bot are up two spots to sixth and seventh places, respectively. Mortal Kombat 1 is up three spots to eighth place and EA Sports FC 25 fell three spots to ninth place. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition rounds out the top 10.

There was one new release in the top 40 with MotoGP 25 debuting in 36th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Minecraft Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Assassin's Creed Shadows Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Astro Bot Mortal Kombat 1 EA Sports FC 25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

