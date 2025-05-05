Gears of War: Reloaded Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers The Coalition, Sumo Digital, and Disbelief have announced Gears of War: Reloaded for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on August 26 for $39.99 with cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms.

Those who own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will be able to upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded for free.

Read details on the game below:

Gears of War: Reloaded is a celebration of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. Featuring 4K resolution, 120 frames per second support, and the ultimate multiplayer experience with cross-progression and cross-play, across all platforms, this is the definitive way to experience the game that started it all.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of Gears of War in 2026, we’re reflecting on what this franchise means. It’s about the stories we’ve told, the friendships we’ve built, and the unforgettable moments we’ve shared together. With Gears of War: Reloaded, we’re opening that door to more players than ever.

A Modern Classic Goes Multiplatform

Originally released in 2006, Gears of War: Reloaded brings the full experience forward once again—enhanced for the latest hardware across multiple platforms, introducing the Gears of War franchise to a new generation of players.

Developed by The Coalition in partnership with Sumo Interactive and Disbelief, Gears of War: Reloaded launches August 26, 2025, for $39.99 SRP on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam, and arrives on day one with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. Play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox PC with Xbox Play Anywhere.

Gears of War: Reloaded includes the full breadth of content from the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, delivering the most complete version of the original game to date. Players will gain immediate access to all post-launch downloadable content at no additional cost—this includes the bonus Campaign act, all multiplayer maps and modes, and a full roster of classic characters and cosmetics unlockable through progression.

Built for Brotherhood

Gears of War: Reloaded is built for shared play—whether you’re teaming up in split-screen or jumping online. The Campaign supports two-player cooperative play, and Versus Multiplayer allows up to eight players. With cross-play across all platforms, you and your friends can squad up no matter where you play—no Microsoft account required.

However, signing in with a Microsoft account unlocks full cross-platform functionality. It enables cross-progression, so your Campaign and multiplayer progress carries across devices. It also allows you to send invites and play with friends across platforms—like Xbox to PlayStation or Steam to Xbox.

Precision Performance on Every Platform

No matter where you play, Gears of War: Reloaded has been re-engineered to look and feel incredible. Players can expect:

4K resolution

60 frames per second in Campaign

120 frames per second in Multiplayer

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Vision and 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos

7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

4K assets and remastered textures

Enhanced post-processing visual effects

Improved shadows and reflections

Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing

Zero loading screens during Campaign

From faster frame rates to deeper visual fidelity, every detail has been tuned to bring the original game into the present with clarity, smoothness, and immersion that matches the power of today’s hardware.

And wherever you play, we’re meeting you there with the best version possible. Gears of War: Reloaded includes platform-specific features that make the most of the hardware you already own to deliver a world-class Gears of War experience—faithful to the original, optimized for today, and made for everyone.

For Xbox Fans, A Thank You

As a token of our gratitude to longtime fans, Gears of War: Reloaded will be a free upgrade for players who purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to today’s announcement. (Must have purchased a digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to 16:00 UTC on May 5, 2025. A code for Gears of War: Reloaded will be delivered prior to launch of the game via a direct message to eligible Xbox accounts.)

And for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, Gears of War: Reloaded will be available as part of the Game Pass library at launch.

