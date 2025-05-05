Gears of War: Reloaded Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 3,153 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers The Coalition, Sumo Digital, and Disbelief have announced Gears of War: Reloaded for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on August 26 for $39.99 with cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms.
Those who own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will be able to upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded for free.
Read details on the game below:
Gears of War: Reloaded is a celebration of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. Featuring 4K resolution, 120 frames per second support, and the ultimate multiplayer experience with cross-progression and cross-play, across all platforms, this is the definitive way to experience the game that started it all.
As we approach the 20th anniversary of Gears of War in 2026, we’re reflecting on what this franchise means. It’s about the stories we’ve told, the friendships we’ve built, and the unforgettable moments we’ve shared together. With Gears of War: Reloaded, we’re opening that door to more players than ever.
A Modern Classic Goes Multiplatform
Originally released in 2006, Gears of War: Reloaded brings the full experience forward once again—enhanced for the latest hardware across multiple platforms, introducing the Gears of War franchise to a new generation of players.
Developed by The Coalition in partnership with Sumo Interactive and Disbelief, Gears of War: Reloaded launches August 26, 2025, for $39.99 SRP on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam, and arrives on day one with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. Play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox PC with Xbox Play Anywhere.
Gears of War: Reloaded includes the full breadth of content from the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, delivering the most complete version of the original game to date. Players will gain immediate access to all post-launch downloadable content at no additional cost—this includes the bonus Campaign act, all multiplayer maps and modes, and a full roster of classic characters and cosmetics unlockable through progression.
Built for Brotherhood
Gears of War: Reloaded is built for shared play—whether you’re teaming up in split-screen or jumping online. The Campaign supports two-player cooperative play, and Versus Multiplayer allows up to eight players. With cross-play across all platforms, you and your friends can squad up no matter where you play—no Microsoft account required.
However, signing in with a Microsoft account unlocks full cross-platform functionality. It enables cross-progression, so your Campaign and multiplayer progress carries across devices. It also allows you to send invites and play with friends across platforms—like Xbox to PlayStation or Steam to Xbox.
Precision Performance on Every Platform
No matter where you play, Gears of War: Reloaded has been re-engineered to look and feel incredible. Players can expect:
- 4K resolution
- 60 frames per second in Campaign
- 120 frames per second in Multiplayer
- High Dynamic Range (HDR)
- Dolby Vision and 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos
- 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio
- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
- 4K assets and remastered textures
- Enhanced post-processing visual effects
- Improved shadows and reflections
- Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing
- Zero loading screens during Campaign
From faster frame rates to deeper visual fidelity, every detail has been tuned to bring the original game into the present with clarity, smoothness, and immersion that matches the power of today’s hardware.
And wherever you play, we’re meeting you there with the best version possible. Gears of War: Reloaded includes platform-specific features that make the most of the hardware you already own to deliver a world-class Gears of War experience—faithful to the original, optimized for today, and made for everyone.
For Xbox Fans, A Thank You
As a token of our gratitude to longtime fans, Gears of War: Reloaded will be a free upgrade for players who purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to today’s announcement. (Must have purchased a digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to 16:00 UTC on May 5, 2025. A code for Gears of War: Reloaded will be delivered prior to launch of the game via a direct message to eligible Xbox accounts.)
And for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, Gears of War: Reloaded will be available as part of the Game Pass library at launch.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Oblivion and Gears, welcome back high school me circa 2006! LOL
Free upgrade if you already own Gears Ultimate Edition and it's only $40. See that Sony and Nintendo?
Microsoft does NOT want anyone to buy an Xbox console and they have done everything in their power to say it without saying it. They DO NOT want to incur the cost of hardware development and production. They want to be the software kings in gaming like they are in Operating systems and Office.
You are still going on with that?
Did you live under a rock for the past year? I think Microsoft made their position clear by now.
They also said that they are working on the next Xbox hardware already... Will probably be different (expecting an hybrid Windows/Xbox) but there are definitely talked about it already.
And yes, having their games available on other platform is part of their strategy and well known for a while now.
This comment doesn't make sense. In the past year they went from not supporting PS5 to only releasing 4 Games, while promising that Starfield and Indy were not on list, to announcing Indy for PS5 to releasing back to back Xbox console exclusives on PlayStation. Their postition from an outward facing PR view has changed over and over again.
It would not be a stretch to assume that their entire hardware startegy has shifted as well. The thing to keep in mind is WHY their position keeps shifting. Its because they are making a boat load of money on PlayStation. Clearly more than they actaully make on Xbox game sales by far.
Nothing changed.
1) They clearly said that future titles would be most likely coming to other platform.
2) As well, that even with Xbox titles coming to other platforms they are still working on the next Xbox (console and handled) and the next Xbox is way under development.
They never promised that anything was NOT on the list, that's 100% made up stuff and again, unless you were living under a rock, everybody was expecting that to happen.
So yes, it is a stretch to believe that anything changed purely based on thinair simply because you did not get the memo.
"They clearly said that future titles would be most likely coming to other platform.“
While that's true, they didn't say anything about THAT in November 2020, or even leading up to 2020.
So some people most definitely are at least allowed to ask they could have gotten a PS5 right away in the first place if they knew.
And that's exactly where I think the upsetting part of Spencer's communication is situated in.
"Microsoft made their position clear"
Do people still actually believe this? After every single broken promise in the last decade, I find it incredible that people still take them at face value.
I guess for the people on this site to stop cheering for MS and Xbox, they would have to cancel their plans to release new hardware, That seems to be the final hope that's holding the fanbase together
I would go as far as to say that pricing the Xbox 2TB at 730$ was done deliberately to help promote the PS5 pro and end the hatred towards it. I suspect this because the other XBSX models got a 100$ increase in price but the 2TB got a 130 increase. Doesn't make any sense unless you want people to buy more ps5 pro's instead.
Sony hardware will go up in price. It's inevitable
I don't think the pro will. The world screamed at them for months for that 700$ price point.
Such primitive thinking if exclusives and is the only reason. I have both console and I would never buy it on ps because it's on gamepass and because online functionality is better and controller is better.
Firstly Xbox is about gamepass which is the the main draw for those who have hardware. Secondly the cost to make games is rising so having on all platforms makes sense. Insomniac games sell really well but it wasn't enough to keep their people. They still had to lay off people. Then you have 80 dollar games that gamers are kicking a fuss already. Not hard to understand
Bro, why are you crying about console sales, you should be happy and be celebrating for a great game you get to play, not whinge about what a Trillion dollar companies direction.
Xbox consoles more and more useless.
They're so done.
Well, I think we all gotta admit Xbox' revenue is gonna be going up due to Forza ,Gears & probably Halo now coming to Playstation.
But, yeah, at what cost.
Unless they've already burried it anyway, behind the curtain.
And are now right in the middle of the sensitive process of "rolling out this update" to their community.
Only narrow minded people would think that. Firstly Xbox is about gamepass which is the the main draw for those who have hardware. Secondly the cost to make games is rising so having on all platforms makes sense. Insomniac games sell really well but it wasn't enough to keep their people. They still had to lay off people. Then you have 80 dollar games that gamers are kicking a fuss already. Not hard to understand
Just bring God of War Remastered already. Or I guess they'll call it "God of War Reslaughtered".