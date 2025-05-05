Shuhei Yoshida Says Game Prices Were Going to Increase Due to Inflation and Production Costs - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with PlayStation Inside discussed the increased price for video games as Nintendo is charging $80 for Mario Kart World.

"I think it was going to happen sooner or later, maybe not from Nintendo, but it was going to happen eventually," said Yoshida. "We live in contrasting times, where inflation is real and significant, but people expect games that are ever more ambitious and therefore expensive to develop to cost the same. It’s an impossible equation.

"Everything in video games today is more advanced and more technologically demanding than ever before, and therefore requires more resources. Each publisher or manufacturer sets the price of its games, of course, but in the end the heart of the matter lies in production costs. And that’s why industry actors are so keen to diversify their revenues, in order to continue producing the AAA games that the public buys before anything else.

"Basically, the proliferation of remasters and remakes doesn’t really stem from any kind of nostalgia or a desire to bring games up to date, but is a kind of 'easy' solution to bring in profits that ultimately help finance new games. The same goes for PC ports. I’m not particularly bothered by this, because these ports, remakes and remasters are mostly made by support studios like Nixxes Software, so the studios developing the new games are relieved of the burden.

"So I don’t know if Rockstar will jump at the chance to set the price of GTA 6 at 90 euros or more, to speak with your currency, but the situation is this. And we could even add subscription platforms and games as a service, which, while providing huge revenues in their own right, also help to finance AAA down the line.

"In any case, a balance must be found between production costs and game prices. GTA6 will obviously be a case in point, but if you take the example of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the game is just as phenomenal visually, despite the fact that the team only has around thirty people. This is one of the ways forward, I think, because you can make excellent games with tighter teams and budgets without compromising quality."

Speaking on the Nintendo Switch 2, Yoshida stated the console is less about innovation and more about bringing it closer to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in terms of power.

"The recent presentation of the Nintendo Switch 2, for example, showed this: with its mix of portable and docked video games, and its technological capabilities approaching those of the latest consoles, the possibilities are vast. I hope, however, that they will continue to focus on creating new experiences, and not lose their identity," he stated.

"I followed the live stream at MinnMax and found, like everyone else, that the Switch 2 was mostly an improved Switch, so the innovation wasn’t totally in that area. Let’s hope they don’t just make their games 'better,' but really continue to innovate. In the meantime, the console will also allow you to play several important games like Elden Ring or Hogwarts Legacy, and that’s a good thing.

"So I’m very optimistic that we’re heading for years and years of development that will allow us to enjoy some incredible experiences."

Out of all the Switch 2 games announced he is most looking looking forward to The Duskbloods from FromSoftware.

"I’m very intrigued by The Duskbloods," said Yoshida. "I’m curious to see what FromSoftware will do with a Switch exclusive on a technical level, and it’s always interesting to see what they come up with, especially after Elden Ring."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles