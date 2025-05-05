Turnip Boy Steals the Mail Announced for PC - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Snoozy Kazoo has announced fast-paced, side-scrolling 2D runner set in the Turnip Boy universe, Turnip Boy Steals the Mail, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Turnip Boy’s been running from his crime-filled past even before he started evading taxes! Help Turnip Boy commit his very first felony as he steals the mail from innocent citizens, try to get rich quick… until he steals something he shouldn’t have.

Team up with new wacky friends in a crappy spray-painted mail truck as you dash through familiar environments. Steal mail from the side of the road to reach new high-scores and progress in the story, or study different playstyles to survive as long as possible in infinite runner mode!

Features:

A fast-paced, side-scrolling 2D runner set in the Turnip Boy universe!

Turnip Boy universe! Story AND infinite modes!

An ever-growing list of fashion styles, from Cat Ears to Mailbox In Skull to Balding!

New and familiar Turnip Boy 2D landscapes to run through!

Mix-and-match badges to enable a variety of playstyles!

A goth cake?!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles