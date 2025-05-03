Codemasters Has Been Hit With Layoffs - News

Codemasters during the week announced it had ended its partnership with World Rally Championship (WRC) and has paused development on future rally games.

The studio in a statement sent to VideoGamesChronicle has confirmed it will be laying off an unknown number of employees following this shift.

"As a business, we are constantly evolving to meet the growing needs of our players and driving greater focus across our portfolio," said the spokesperson. "This has led us to look at reducing some roles, while we redeploy as many as possible against our strategic priorities."

It was reported before the Codemasters announcement that parent company Electronic Arts would be laying off between 300 and 400 employees.

The layoffs include 100 people at Respawn Entertainment, which is also cancelling two games that were in early development. One of the games, codenamed R7, was an extraction shooter set in the Titanfall universe.

