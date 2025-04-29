Electronic Arts Reportedly Lays Off 300 to 400 Employees, Respawn Cancels 2 Games - News

posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts is reportedly laying off between 300 and 400 employees, according to a person familiar with the cuts speaking with Bloomberg.

"As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth,' said Electronic Arts spokesman Justin Higgs in a statement.

The layoffs include 100 people at Respawn Entertainment, which is also cancelling two games that were in early development. One of the games, codenamed R7, was an extraction shooter set in the Titanfall universe.

Respawn in a post on social media said it "made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments."

The developer is best known for developing Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi games. It will continue to work on the next entry in the Star Wars Jedi series and on new seasons and an overhaul of Apex Legends.

