Elden Ring Nightreign Overview Trailer Released - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released the overview trailer for the multiplayer cooperative action RPG, Elden Ring Nightreign, which features 10 minutes of new gameplay and details.

View the overview trailer below:

Elden Ring Nightreign will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles