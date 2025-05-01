Saber is Delisting Evil Dead: The Game, But Plans to Keep Servers Online - News

posted 35 minutes ago

Saber Interactive announced it is delisting Evil Dead: The Game. This follows people noticing the game has disappeared from digital storefronts.

The publisher does plan to keep the servers online, so everyone who owns the game can keep playing it.

"We can confirm we've begun the process of removing the game from digital storefronts," said the publisher in a statement. "Anyone who has purchased the game will still be able to play it as we plan to keep our servers online for everyone.

"We want to extend a sincere thank you to our community, to those who have been part of the game from the very beginning, and those who have recently joined us. We appreciate all of your support."

Evil Dead: The Game released in May 2022 and is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

