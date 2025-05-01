Nier Automata Designer Leaves PlatinumGames to Start New Studio - News

Nier Automata designer and Astral Chain director Takahisa Taura has confirmed he has left PlatinumGames to be a co-founder on his own studio called Eel Game Studio

Taura revealed the news to Japanese magazine Famitsu (via VideoGamesChronicle), however, he is not able to share more information at this point.

It has been speculated for some time that he left PlatinumGames after he removed the developers name from his Twitter account and changed his place of work on his Facebook page from PlatinumGames to Eel Game Studio.

