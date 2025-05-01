Shovel Knight Dig Launches May 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Yacht Club Games and developer Nitrome announced Shovel Knight Dig will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on May 15, alongside the Wicked Wishes update for all platforms.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Apple Arcade.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure!

Key Features:

An all-new presentation featuring a new Shovel Knight story! When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

Shovel Knight story! When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! The first Shovel Knight adventure in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet!

Shovel Knight adventure in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet! Every adventure is different! Shovel Knight Dig levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability.

Shovel Knight Dig levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability. Jump, slash, and dig your way in an all-new direction—down! Rely on your trusty Shovel Drop, then dig through huge swaths of dirt with all-new Speed Shovel mechanics.

Grow in power and wealth as you descend into the depths of the earth. Emerge with untold riches to outfit Shovel Knight further, unlocking permanent items and upgrades to your Shoveling equipment.

New Knights, new characters, and new enemies abound, but fear not! Shovel Knight Dig features Shovel Knight‘s signature storytelling, humor, and maybe even some familiar faces.

Shovel Knight Dig features Shovel Knight‘s signature storytelling, humor, and maybe even some familiar faces. Another pulse-pounding soundtrack in a new style by astonishing virtuoso Jake Kaufman!

The first collaboration between Yacht Club Games and Nitrome, pixel masters!

Using your Shovel Knight series amiibo allows you to call upon a familiar fairy friend to keep you company on your adventure.

Fate & Fortune

Something truly evil must be brewing down in the well, and it’s up to Shovel Knight and Black Knight to uncover the true Knightmare and put a stop to it! Once you’ve completed the base game, Knightmare Mode will unlock, adding a whole new level of challenge

Wicked Wishes

Your new adventure begins as you step into Hoofman’s Guild Hall – a secret hideout where elite quest-seekers and their illustrious patrons converge. Climb the ranks within the guild by undertaking their thrilling challenges. Collect powerful Relics and buffs, face new bosses and enemies, and unravel the mysteries encircling the impeccably dressed horse and his top adventurer, the Guildarch. But be careful what you wish for, wicked consequences await you in the well.

