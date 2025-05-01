Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Launches May 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 194 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Developer Super Evil Megacorp announced the roguelike action game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 20.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Apple Arcade.

Nighthawk Interactive will release a physical Deluxe Edition for all consoles on August 26 for $39.99. It includes the base game, the Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam DLC. one unannounced paid DLC, and a pack of 10 exclusive foil cards. Pre-orders are available now at retailers.

Read details on the game below:

Unleash the Turtles in a roguelike quest to rescue Splinter from the Foot Clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious cooperative gameplay, and conquer iconic New York City locales.

When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC. With April and Metalhead analyzing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever ​closer to Splinter’s otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows…

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious cooperative gameplay. Explore iconic New York City locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

With thrilling combat and endless challenges, Splintered Fate promises to keep you engaged in the fight, adapt, repeat portal loop. Be ready to restore peace to the city!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles