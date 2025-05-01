Arcade Racer Formula Legends Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 38 minutes ago

3DClouds has announced arcade racing game, Formula Legends, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

"Race fast and have fun is a mantra that has driven this game’s development from day one," said 3DClouds CEO Francesco Bruschi. "We’ve made lots of racing games before (from Xenon to Paw Patrol Karts, to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and more), but Formula Legends is a true labor of love.

"We have some of the biggest motorsport fans in the world in our office which is only a stone’s throw away from Monza, so all of us being able to put our unbridled passion and expertise into this game has been an absolute joy. We really hope fans will dig Formula Legends and that we can help kickstart an arcade racing renaissance once more."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Formula Legends is an over-the-spoiler racing game that perfectly blends arcade accessibility with the strategic nuance found at the peak of competitive motorsports. Tyre-wear, fuel consumption, rubbering in of racing lines, damage simulation and changeable weather are just some of the elements that make the moment-to-moment gameplay of Formula Legends challenging, unpredictable and most importantly, fun.

Race faithful reimaginings of some of open-wheel racing’s most iconic cars across tracks inspired by fan-favorite locations. Developed with a deep passion and reverence for motorsports, 3DClouds is building Formula Legends with established racing game fans in mind and those who are just stepping into the virtual cockpit for the first time.

Drive Through Time

Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models, each with 7 different liveries recalling the most iconic teams of all time, for a total of 112 vehicles to experience.

Iconic Circuits, Reimagined

Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist.

Master Every Element

Rain-soaked asphalt, strategic pit stops, and changing eras demand more than just speed. Fine-tune your racecraft, from battery management to slipstreaming, and chase the perfect lap.

Legends Behind the Wheel

Every era has its heroes. The game features over 200 fictional drivers, inspired by real-life icons, each with custom helmets and skill perks: tire whisperers, wet-weather masters, and pit-stop strategists. Their strengths could be the key to victory.

A Journey Through Racing History

Story Mode invites you to relive the defining moments of Formula racing. Compete in era-based championships, master legendary cars, and carve your name into history.

Customize and Compete

Create your own custom races and championships, climb the global leaderboards in Time Attack, and personalize your ride with modding support—from liveries to helmets and trackside sponsors.

