Returnal PS5 Pro Enhanced Patch is Out Now - News

Housemarque has announced in celebrating the fourth anniversary of the roguelike third-person shooter, Returnal, it has released the PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced patch.

The patch features a higher resolution of up to 2.5 times the pixels for users playing the game on a PS5 Pro.

"Returnal PS5 Pro Enhanced Patch is Out Now!" said Housemarque. "Featuring up to 2.5X the pixels on PS5 Pro for a higher resolution experience of Returnal."

Returnal is available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The next game from Housemarque, the third-person action game Saros, will launch for the PS5 in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

