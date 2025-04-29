PlatinumGames Hiring for Online Action Game - News

posted 4 hours ago

It looks like PlatinumGames is working a new online action game, according to a job listing for a Game Designer spotted by Tech4Gamers.

The job listing is looking for someone that has experience working on online action game development and in level design for online or open field games.

The last online game from PlatinumGames, Babylon's Fall, was a failure as the servers for the game were shut down just a year after release. It launched in March 2022, while the servers were turned off in February 2023. The game was published by Square Enix.

PlatinumGames is currently co-developing Ninja Gaiden 4 with Team Ninja, which will launch in Fall 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

