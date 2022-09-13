Babylon's Fall Service to End on February 27, 2023 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames announced the action RPG, Babylon's Fall, service will end on February 27, 2023.

The game released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 3, 2022. This would make the lifespan of the game less than one year. Digital and physical sales of the game starting today will start end.

"With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game’s official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations," reads the announcement post. "However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game’s service on February 27, 2023.

"As a result, we will also cancel the large-scale updates that we had planned. In terms of the plan moving forward, Season 2 will run until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as scheduled, and the Final Season will begin with the maintenance scheduled on the same day. This Final Season is the period during which you can earn the ranking rewards of Season 2.

As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service."

Here is the schedule to the end of service:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Sales of the premium currency Garaz suspended Following the publication of this announcement, sales of the digital version, as well as the physical version on retailer sites, will draw to a close. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Season 2 ends Sales of Premium Battle Pass end Final Season begins Final Season Special Rewards Rankings - Zenon: Very Hard Event Missions 1st Wave December 2022 End-of-Year/New Year Special Rewards January 2023 Event Missions 2nd Wave Rankings - Ereshkigal: Very Hard February 2023 Event Missions 3rd Wave Quest Boost Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. (PT) Service ends “Hanging Garden” player site closes

