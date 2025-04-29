Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure Launches May 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher HandyGames and developer Massive Miniteam announced the automation and real-time strategy game, Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 27.

The game first released in Early Access for PC in April 2024.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the full release version below:

Version 1.0 is our most polished and complete version yet – every quest line has been touched up, early game flow has been improved, and entire systems have been overhauled, from glossary entries to the damage type framework. Players can expect a brand-new final biome, the Corrupted Ruins, and a full-fledged Base Defense system with it. Build your settlement in hostile territory and protect it from waves of corruption with new defense tools like the Aetheric Attractor, Spark Cannon, and the cleaning-ready Scrubby Spark. It also brings the story surrounding the Sparks to a conclusion, including an ultimate challenge that puts everything you’ve learned to the test.

We’re also introducing World Settings, allowing players to tweak challenge levels, unlock automation features early, or play in sandbox-style flat worlds with terraforming tools. Whether you’re a seasoned automation expert or a cozy crafter, these options ensure Oddsparks fits your playstyle.

Finally, we’ve laid the groundwork for future community creativity: modding support is already in testing, and we’re working closely with early modders to ensure a smooth experience at launch.

