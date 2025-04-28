WUCHANG: Fallen Feather Launches July 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Leenzee Games announced WUCHANG: Fallen Feather will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 24.

Pre-orders will include the Night & White Pack, which contains the Night Spectre Enhanced Costume Set, White Spectre Enhanced Costume Set, Vermillion War Club (Axe), and the Glistening Red Mercury Skill Upgrade Item.

A Deluxe Edition will include the base game, as well as four costumes, four weapons, and the Blood of Changhong Skill Upgrade Item. The costumes are Tiger of Fortune Costume, Draconic Resurgence Costume, Soul Ritual Robe Costume, and Overlord’s Regalia Costume and the weapons are Watcher’s Gaze Sword, Dragoncoil Lance Spear, Eternal Sovereignty Dual Blades], and Moonlight Dragon Sword.

UCHANG: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike action RPG set in the land of Shu during the dark and tumultuous late Ming Dynasty, plagued with warring factions and a mysterious illness spawning monstrous creatures.

Become Wuchang, a skilled pirate warrior struck by amnesia, who must navigate the uncertainties of her mysterious past while afflicted by the horrific Feathering disease. Explore the depths of Shu, enhancing your arsenal and mastering new skills harvested from fallen foes. Evolve your fighting style by sacrificing elusive Red Mercury and further develop new techniques obtained throughout your action-packed journey. Augment the weapons in your repertoire with powerful enchantments, allowing for a unique approach to combat and strategy that suits your personal style.

Battle against grotesque abominations, drawing on ancient lore to challenge the creeping darkness that threatens the humanity that remains. Your quest for truth will take you through forgotten temples, overgrown ruins, and shadowed paths fraught with peril. As you piece together Wuchang’s lost memories, your choices will lead you to one of several endings—each determined by the choices made, secrets unearthed and the allies you choose to trust.

Immerse yourself in a rich storyline, dynamic combat system, and breathtaking visuals that offer an unforgettable adventure through lands veiled in chaos and death. Will you reveal the truths of Wuchang’s curse and bring peace to Shu, or will you succumb to the encroaching horrors? The fate of the land rests in your hands.

