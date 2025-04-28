Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Was the Best-Selling Game in the US Following PS5 Launch - Sales

Wxecutive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has revealed the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle boosted sales for the game to number one in the US for the week ending April 19.

this is the first time the game topped the weekly charts, however, the game did launch in December 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as of Xbox Game Pass for both platforms.

"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the best-selling video game in the US during week ending April 19th, following its PS5 launch," said Piscatella. "It was the first time the title reached #1 on the weekly charts (of course, the XBS and PC versions launched last December)."

Piscatella added, "Overwhelming majority of sales during the week were from the PS5 version."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched for the PlayStation 5 on April 17, and for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in December 2024.

