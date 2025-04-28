Survival Horror Game Eternal Evil Launches May 30 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 505 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Axyos Games and developer Honor Games announced the survival horror game, Eternal Evil, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 30.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A small town is being taken over by ghouls. Solve puzzles, carefully read notes and use various weapons against horrific and evolving enemies to uncover what is behind this gruesome event. Eternal Evil is an old-school survival-horror game.

Game in Eternal Evil universe:



Tells about the distant times of the previous alleged vampires.

An apocalyptic event is destroying a small town. Its citizens are turning into bloodthirsty ghouls, attacking the remaining humans, who are hopelessly trying to survive. The situation is dire, but maybe you can turn it around. Uncover what or who caused it and why. To accomplish this, you will have to use firearms, carefully inspect objects and notes, explore the surroundings and solve puzzles.

Eternal Evil is a classical survival-horror game with first-person perspective that offers:

Dark atmosphere with blood and gore

Intriguing story

Variety of firearms

Realistic shooting

Challenging puzzles

Evolving enemies

3 levels of difficulty

Old school survival-horror experience

Diverse locations

~15-20 hours to finish this game

Inventory management

Physics-based damage system and enemy dismemberment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles