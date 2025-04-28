Little Kitty, Big City Launches May 9 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Double Dagger Studio announced Little Kitty, Big City will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on May 9.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Read details on the game below:

In Little Kitty, Big City, players will help a little kitty who has lost its way in the big city. On the way home, this kitty will explore a colorful city, help fellow animal friends with various tasks and requests, and cause chaos the way only a cat can. Feeling particularly mischievous? Pay a visit to your nearby shopkeeper and ruin their day help rearrange their jars of jam. Other core quest lines may include: taking a nap in the sun, committing petty theft in the form of stealing a stranger’s bagel, knocking over fragile planters, and other various victimless cat crimes.

Will you make your way home or will you explore what the big city has to offer first? I mean, getting home is obviously your main priority. Obviously. Well, it’s one of your priorities. Maybe more of a guideline… It’s definitely on your To-Do list somewhere! But first? Exploration!

Features:

Explore the city at your own pace in an open-world playground filled with surprises!

Make friends with a colorful cast of chatty animals.

Complete quests, help your animal friends, or cause a total ruckus. It’s up to you.

Customize your Kitty with a plethora of very adorable hats!

Take a nap in the sunshine.

Find a way home…?

