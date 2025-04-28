Rumor: Nexon to Publish Overwatch Mobile and Work with Blizzard on New StarCraft Game - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Blizzard has worked out an agreement with Nexon to publish a mobile version of the hero shooter Overwatch, according to a new report from MTN. The two companies will also reportedly work on a new StarCraft game.

"Blizzard has been bidding since the fourth quarter of the last year for major Korean game companies, offering content development rights using the Starcraft IP and the Korean and Japanese service rights for Overwatch Mobile as a package deal," reads the report (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Overwatch Mobile is being referred to as Overwatch 3 internally, while it isn't clear what genre the new StarCraft game will be.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles