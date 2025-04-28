Sucker Punch Reveals New Details on Ghost of Yotei - News

The co-creative directors on Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Yotei, Nate Fox and Jason Cornell, have shared new details on the game with Famitsu.

"The main theme of this game is revenge," said Fox (via VideoGamesChronicle). "The main character, Atsu, has a big trauma in her childhood and goes on a journey to get revenge."

Fox and Cornell spent time visiting the game's setting, which is now known as the prefecture of Hokkaido.

"We have received cooperation from various advisors regarding the depiction of the Ainu people and Ainu culture of the time," said Fox. "Like with the previous game, we have also thoroughly researched Japanese culture and incorporated it into this project."

Cornell added, "I also went to Hokkaido to research Ainu culture, and had people knowledgeable about Ainu culture introduce me to museums and folk crafts, which I incorporated into the worldview of this work. By the way, I also went to the mountains with them and had the experience of picking wild vegetables."

Players will have the freedom to deal with the Yotei six in any order and the game will introduce new close combat weapons. Japanese cinema and Western dramas have inspired the game.

"In terms of an open-world adventure, Ghost of Yotei has the greatest freedom and biggest map of any open-world game we have ever made," said Fox.

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

