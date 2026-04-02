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PlayStation Acquires Cinemersive Labs

PlayStation Acquires Cinemersive Labs - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 5,290 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has acquired UK-based machine learning and computer vision company Cinemersive Labs.

Cinemersive Labs is a "specialized team with deep expertise in computer vision and machine learning." 

The company will join Sony Interactive Entertainment's Visual Computing Group and contribute to PlayStation's "broader efforts in advancing state of the art visual computing within games. This includes applying machine learning to enhance gameplay visuals, improve rendering techniques, and unlock new levels of visual fidelity for players."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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11 Comments
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PAOerfulone (3 days ago)

Taking all bets, fellas:
How long before Sony closes this one?
I saw August 2027.

  • +13
CosmicSex PAOerfulone (3 days ago)

Today. according to the statment; they are going to join SIE's Visual Compluting Group. So there is no Cinemersive after today.

  • +1
BraLoD PAOerfulone (3 days ago)

It's not a dev studio lol

  • +2
Signalstar (3 days ago)

Countdown to shutdown.

  • +11
xl-klaudkil (3 days ago)

Good job sony close all development studios to buy this crap

  • +10
HopeMillsHorror (3 days ago)

Ahhh... So that's why BluePoint died

Not because Sony failed to replace the leadership... but because they needed to put the money into AI

  • +8
Pemalite (2 days ago)

A.I.
A.I.
A.I.

  • +6
BraLoD (3 days ago)

Hopefully it's to improve PSSR and not because Sony want AI developing their games instead of people...

  • +3
chakkra (3 days ago)

It will be interesting to see how the internet will react when Sony launches their own version of DLSS5.

  • +1
CosmicSex chakkra (3 days ago)

They are smart to do so though lets be clear: it will be dependant on how it is presented. Got to give Sony props though on building their own ML suite instead of depending on AMD to do it. Something about AMD's sluggishness to respond to Nvidia is weird to me.

  • +1
Tober (2 days ago)

Ok they showed Sony a prototype and got payed the bucks. Time will tell if it will be worth it. Reminds me of Haven studio's...

  • 0