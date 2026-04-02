PlayStation Acquires Cinemersive Labs - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has acquired UK-based machine learning and computer vision company Cinemersive Labs.

Cinemersive Labs is a "specialized team with deep expertise in computer vision and machine learning."

The company will join Sony Interactive Entertainment's Visual Computing Group and contribute to PlayStation's "broader efforts in advancing state of the art visual computing within games. This includes applying machine learning to enhance gameplay visuals, improve rendering techniques, and unlock new levels of visual fidelity for players."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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