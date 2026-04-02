Viscerafest Launches April 9 for PS5 and Xbox Series, Later for Switch - News

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Fulqrum Publishing and developers Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games have announced the science-fantasy single-player arena first-person shooter, Viscerafest, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 9, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Viscerafest is a science-fantasy single-player arena first-person shooter where you take the role of Caroline, a bloodthirsty, psychopathic mercenary who wants nothing more than to marry her wonderful boyfriend, Athens Fetter. The problem is money’s tight, and rings aren’t exactly cheap. But thankfully, there may yet be hope for her, as a warlock named Cromune has acquired a rather hefty bounty on his head.

Bringing his corpse in to the respective authorities won’t be an easy task however, as Cromune has a small army defending him. Forces from the U.S.C. (United Scientific Conglomerate) led by Dr Mortice stand shoulder to shoulder with the religious zealot. But what’s a few hundred soldiers to death incarnate? Nothing but a slaughter… nay… a Viscerafest!

Features:

Navigate hand-crafted levels stuffed to the brim with secrets, using key cards, completing puzzles, and accomplishing a variety of objectives to progress. All this is set in a vast array of locations, from a space station looming high above the Earth to realms shifting beyond our reality.

Wield nine unique and powerful weapons, from staples of the genre like the “Bunker Buster,” a double-barreled shotgun that fires explosive rounds, to the more unique and offbeat guns, such as the Plague Rifle.

Slaughter over 27 different enemy types and up to seven bosses, from the minor grunts who make up the U.S.C’s forces to monsters beyond your ability to comprehend, such as the horrifying Maledict. New enemy types are introduced in almost every level, each compounding the challenges you’ll face with a wide variety of attacks and behaviors.

Juggle your resources as you fight to stay alive, constantly balancing your use of ammo, health, and armor.

Move at the speed of light, chaining Bunny Hopping and Dashing together to move at speeds no man would dream of, and with your overbearing Air Control, dance around projectiles like no other.

Collect tons of goodies to unlock Gameplay Modifiers and Cheats to spice up your playthroughs, with such staples as “Viscerahot,” where time slows as you Bunny Hop, or “Oops All Cultists,” where your dreams of being torn apart by the hitscanning occult can be made a reality.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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