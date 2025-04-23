Switch 2 My Nintendo Store Lottery Applications Top 2.2 Million in Japan - News

/ 48 Views

by, posted 8 minutes ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced that over 2.2 million people in Japan have submitted applications for the My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-order lottery, which far exceeded expectations.

"This number significantly exceeded our expectations, and even further exceeds the amount of Nintendo Switch 2 units we will be able to deliver via My Nintendo Store on June 5," said Furukawa (via Gematsu). "That being said, we unfortunately anticipate a considerable number of customers will not be chosen when the lottery winners are announced tomorrow, April 24."

Furukawa stated Nintendo plans to increase its production in order to meet demand. Pre-orders and lottery sales for the Switch 2 will open at other retailers in Japan on April 24.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles