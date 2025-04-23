Ghost of Yotei Launches October 2 for PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

The Onryo’s List

Alongside today’s news, we’ve also released our latest trailer for Ghost of Yotei, “The Onryo’s List.” Sixteen years ago in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yotei Six took everything from Atsu. They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito.

One by one, she’s hunting them down to avenge her family, armed with the same katana used to pin her to that burning tree all those years ago. But while Atsu’s story begins with vengeance, she’ll find there’s more to her journey than just revenge. As she explores Ezo, Atsu will meet unlikely allies and forge connections that help give her a new sense of purpose.

We hope the brief looks in today’s trailer give you a taste of what you can expect from Ghost of Yotei. Beyond your first look at the Yotei Six, you’ll spot some of the gorgeous scenery of Ezo as well as a handful of Atsu’s new weapons, a few of her allies, and even a new gameplay mechanic that will allow you to glimpse Atsu’s past and understand everything that was taken from her.

But we’ve only scratched the surface. In Ghost of Yotei, we’ve built upon and evolved the way you explore the open world, offering even more freedom and variety than in Ghost of Tsushima. You’ll choose which leads to follow as you pick which Yotei Six member you want to hunt down first. Atsu can also track other dangerous targets and claim bounties, or seek out weapon sensei to learn new skills. Ezo is wild, and as deadly as it is beautiful. As you trek across the open world you’ll find unexpected dangers and peaceful reprieves (including some returning activities from Tsushima), and you’ll be able to build a campfire anywhere in the open world for a rest under the stars. We want you to have the freedom to explore Ezo however you decide to, and we can’t wait to share more.

Pre-Orders

Today we can also reveal that pre-orders for Ghost of Yotei begin next week, on May 2 at 10:00 a.m. in your local time zone (10:00 a.m. ET for those in the United States), and you’ll be able to choose between multiple different editions, including our amazing Collector’s Edition.

First, if you pre-order any edition of Ghost of Yotei you’ll receive a unique in-game mask, as well as a set of seven PlayStation Network avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yotei Six at launch. Pre-orders on PlayStation Store will receive the avatars immediately.

Standard Edition

The standard edition of Ghost of Yotei will be $69.99 USD / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP and will be available at retail or at PlayStation Store.

Digital Deluxe Edition

At PlayStation Store, you’ll also be able to pre-order the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980 MSRP.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital copy of Ghost of Yotei plus in-game bonuses including The Snake’s armor set, as well as an alternate dye for your starting armor. You’ll also receive a unique horse color and unique saddle dye, plus an in-game Charm, gold Sword Kit, and an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps, which allow you to find statues throughout the world to upgrade your skills.

Collector’s Edition

Finally, we are thrilled to reveal the Ghost of Yotei Collector’s Edition, which will be available for pre-order at PlayStation Direct in parts of the world where it is available, or at select retailers in other regions. Collector’s Edition pricing will be announced at a later date.

This packed edition includes all of the pre-order bonuses, all in-game items from the Digital Deluxe Edition, and a digital copy of the game, as well as a replica display edition of Atsu’s Ghost mask. The mask is built to-scale with Jin’s mask from our Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition. If you have both, they look great next to each other on a shelf! The mask measures 6.8 x 5 x 5.9 inches and is made of resin, plus includes its own display stand.

Also included is a replica of Atsu’s sash, complete with the names of all six members of the Yotei Six (but you’ll have to cross them off yourself). The sash measures 71 inches long and is made of a cotton blend, a perfect cosplay accessory or wall decoration.

There’s also a replica of the Tsuba from Atsu’s katana, forged by her father in the image of two twin wolves. This Tsuba measures roughly 3 x 3 inches and also includes its own display stand.

In addition to all of the above, the Ghost of Yotei Collector’s Edition also includes a pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a game of skill you’ll play throughout Ghost of Yotei. There’s also a foldable papercraft ginkgo tree along with a wolf at its base, and a set of four 5 x 7-inch art cards featuring the sash, the wolf, Atsu’s Ghost mask, and our key art.

