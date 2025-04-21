Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Switch 2 Uses DLSS - News

Nvidia recently announced the Nintendo Switch 2 supports DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which is a set of tools designed to increase a game's resolution without a big hit to performance.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed to Digital Foundry Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on the Switch 2 will be using DLSS.

"We're using a version of DLSS available for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, powered by Nvidia's Tensor cores," said the firm. "The game utilises DLSS in all four modes: in handheld and docked, and the performance and quality variations of each."

CD Projekt Red also revealed the Switch 2 version of the game will offer different graphics modes - quality and performance - for handheld and docked.

When connected to a TV in docked mode it will offer a 30fps quality mode and a 40fps performance mode. The latter might be only available to TV with a 120Hz mode. Both modes would be using 1080p as the output resolution with dynamic resolution scaling in combination with DLSS.

In handheld mode the quality mode will output in 1080p with DLSS and dynamic resolution scaling, with a target of 30 fps. The performance mode will drop to 720p with a target of 40fps.

Digital Foundry described DLSS as "a form of TAA upscaling, but with a twist - by feeding the lower resolution frame along with history from prior frames and other data, such as motion vectors - a neural network is then used to reconstruct the image. As the Switch 2's GPU includes machine learning tensor cores, there's no reason why any DLSS technology couldn't come to the Nintendo hybrid - the caveat being that there's still a computational cost to using it."

