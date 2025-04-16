Rebellion: Atomfall Has Outperformed Expectations and Game Pass Launch Has Been a 'Huge Success' - News

Rebellion Developments CEO Jason Kingsley in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed Atomfall has outperformed expectations and launching day one on Xbox Game Pass has been a "huge success."

"It's been a huge success," Kingsley said. "Microsoft has been a fantastic partner to work with, they've really leaned in to helping us. They brought their skills and their scale to bear on our small project, and it's done really, really well for them, so they got a good deal, we got a good deal out of it as well."

He added, "With Game Pass, you can get people to try it, then as a result of those people trying it, they like it, and they then tell their mates on social media, 'I found this game on Game Pass, I really enjoyed it, you should have a go.' And then some of them are on Game Pass, and will [play] it. But some of them aren't on Game Pass, and will also want to be part of that conversation. So, they'll go and buy it.

"At least, that's our theory – we don't have the data in for that. But Chris and I both feel, one of the biggest challenges for a company like us is discovery. And Game Pass has allowed for a lot of discovery for our game."

Kingsley was asked about Rebellion's forecast for Atomfall and he said they "usually do a low, medium and a high projection. And we hope [that] medium is about right. You can also look at things like wishlists before release and have a look at that curve – that's always a fairly good indicator."

The game has seen over two million players in under three weeks. There have also been over 500,000 cups of tea drunk, 250,000 pints of beer ordered, over 12.7 million caches found, over 5.9 million cricket bat kills, 3.6 million comics found, and 420,000 swarm fatalities.

Atomfall released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on March 27.

