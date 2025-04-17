Mario Kart World Direct Reveals New Details - Grand Prix, Knockout Tour, and More - News

Nintendo today held the Mario Kart World Direct and revealed new details and gameplay footage for the upcoming open-world kart racing game.

View the Mario Kart World Direct below:

Read new details on the game below:

Mario Kart World features a series-first: an interconnected world where you can drive virtually anywhere, including across cities, plains, a desert and even the ocean. Races are held throughout this world’s various regions and feature dynamic weather conditions and a day / night cycle. Start your engines and compete for first place in Grand Prix or the new Knockout Tour mode or simply experience a leisurely drive across a world of diverse locales in Free Roam. The world is your racetrack, and there’s plenty to discover—solo or with friends, locally or online. This is just the starting line!

An Interconnected World

Drift, draft and drive your way around an interconnected world for the first time in a Mario Kart game. In Mario Kart World, the game’s courses are interspersed across the world with roads leading from one to the next – so players can experience navigating roads in between courses!

Grand Prix

Bring home the gold in Grand Prix, which consists of four different races to win each Cup – including the Mushroom

Cup, Flower Cup, Star Cup, and More

Held across the game’s world. And for the first time in the series, racers will need to drive from one course to the next as part of the Grand Prix! In Mushroom Cup, for example, you’ll start off racing the Mario Bros. Circuit, then the second race will have you covering the distance from Mario Bros. Circuit to Crown City. Conquer every Grand Prix Cup and you might just unlock a certain colorful course!

Knockout Tour

Race from one end of the world to the other in these extended rallies, with checkpoints dotted throughout. If you don’t make the cut, you’re out of the running, so buckle up for these non-stop sprints because you’ll need to keep pace to stay in the race. Your rivals aren’t the only hazards you’ll need to avoid on the road, either. Vehicles that shoot Bullet Bills, Hammer Bros. attacks, and other obstacles will find their way into this mode as well. Drive to survive and keep your eyes on first place!

Free Roam

There is plenty to discover in Mario Kart World that goes beyond racing. So when you’re not aiming for first place, take the scenic route in Free Roam! Explore panoramic vistas, go (way) off-road, see the seas and find secrets like hidden coins, or hit P Switches to take on hundreds of missions that can help improve your driving skills outside of races. You can also take in-game photos while free roaming, so take a road trip and strike a pose at the sights.

Battle Mode

Battle Mode is back and more hectic than ever! Secure the gold by collecting the most coins in Coin Runners or burst your rivals’ balloons with items in Balloon Battle. If you pop all of your rival’s balloons, they are out!

New Techniques

Leap over obstacles and more with the new Charge Jump move. Use it to jump onto rails that you can grind, dodge attacks from your rivals and even jump toward a wall to ride on it for a short time. You can also chain together wall-rides to uncover hidden routes. Miss your mark during Free Roam or single-player mode? Just use Rewind to reset your vehicle to its original position—this is a great way to undo a driving mishap, but keep in mind that your rivals will still move normally while rewinding, so try not to lose your lead!

24 Racers

Mario Kart World features races with up to 24 participants from around the world – the most in Mario Kart series history! Modes like Grand Prix and Knockout Tour allow up to 24 players to compete, filling the game world with friends and familiar faces and plenty of rivals to vie for first place.

Fun With Everyone, Anywhere

Mario Kart World offers multiple ways to play together, locally or online. Up to four players can race split screen on the same system. The game also supports local wireless play where up to eight players (with up to two players per Nintendo Switch 2 system) can race together. And players from around the world can join a race or battle in online play. In Free Roam, you can also meet up with your crew anywhere in this game’s world. Drive around, see where your friends are on the map and warp to them instantly. Then race, battle with custom rules or take a road trip to see the sights together.

Even More Fun with GameChat

GameChat features an expanded online experience in the Mario Kart World game. Use the Nintendo Switch 2 built-in microphone to voice chat with friends while driving together or take a backseat and watch each other’s game screens. You can enjoy GameChat without needing a Nintendo Switch Online membership until March 31, 2026. After that, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required.

Camera Play

If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera (sold separately)***, your face will show up beside your racer, and you can see your friends’ reactions when you play online! When playing locally with family and friends on the same system, a single camera can detect up to four people’s faces that you can see in-game as well.

Courses

Mario Kart World has many races to enjoy across its vast world. Rule the roads on brand new courses like Mario Bros. Circuit, the modern streets of Crown City, the snowy trails of Starview Peak and the spirited Boo Cinema, just to name a few. Nostalgic courses from previous Mario Kart games have also been reimagined to feel at-home within this vast, new world, offering fresh experiences on classics.

Characters

Get behind the wheel as familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and Bowser. Looking for a racer that’s a little more offbeat? Try taking Goomba, Spike and even Cow for a test drive.

New Items

Tear up the track with a selection of new and returning items. Throw a Coin Shell to knock rivals off course and make coins appear that gradually increase the speed of whoever collects them. Chill out the competition (and send ’em spinning) with the Ice Flower. Bring down the Hammer to nail your rival or briefly block their path. Use a Mega Mushroom to grow big and squash your rivals. Leap to new heights with the Feather. Call in Kamek’s magic to transform your rivals into something surprising and cause unexpected chaos on the course. The lower your position, the more likely you’ll receive items that could turn the tables, so when you get something good … go for it!

Drive-Thru and Roll-Out

Make a pit stop at Yoshi’s for a local delight – Dash Food! These to-go orders will give you a speed boost and sometimes also unlock outfits that can be donned from the character selection screen. There are plenty of dishes and outfits to find, so drive through when making your way around Mario Kart World.

Even More Modes

Whether you want to race or battle, there are even more ways to stoke some friendly competition in Mario Kart World. Race against the clock in Time Trials, where players can also go online to compete against ghost data from racers around the world. And you can customize the rules of the road in VS Race, where drivers can decide if they want to compete with two, three or four teams with a classic three-lap ruleset or by driving from one course to another.

Roadside Assistance

Looking for some options to assist you on race day? Features like Smart Steering to keep you on course, Auto-Accelerate and Tilt Controls for motion control steering are available to turn on or off whenever you like. Plus, if you have the Joy-Con 2 Wheel accessory (available as a set of two, sold separately) you can feel like you’re really driving!

Mario Kart World will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

