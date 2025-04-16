Developer Makea Games Shuts Down Due to 'Global Economic Effects' - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Finnish developer Makea Games announced it has shut down.

"It's with a heavy heart I'm announcing we're winding down our game studio Makea Games," said CEO, Founder & Creative Director of Makea Games Tomi Toikka.

"Some folks have noticed we've been keeping updates going on for Supermoves regardless - and we've been happily discounting and adding new levels and cosmetics to the game. Behind the scenes, we were working on a PvE horde shooter called Superstrike that used the Makeaverse engine with customizable weapons, enemies and levels, which unfortunately didn't find its footing in time.

"It's been an incredibly tough time in the game industry and the global economic effects have been hitting us particularly hard. We worked on Supermoves, Superstrike and the Makea Editor for north of three years, with over 20 employees contributing to make it the best it could be.

"Despite all our efforts, we didn't manage to find an audience for Supermoves: World of Parkour that would have been sustainable long term for the future of the company. And it's understandable - with the low amount of players in multiplayer we saw many players were disappointed to find empty lobbies.

"Despite all of this, we were really proud to find very positive reviews, over 50,000 players trying the game out and a whopping 800 user made levels and remixes. This game is very much a passion project, near and dear to all our hearts, and it's devastating to have to announce this.

"As this is an ongoing, fluid situation, we cannot guarantee online upkeep for Supermoves: World of Parkour. The game has fully offline features, such as the singleplayer Career Mode, which will still function without an internet connection to our servers."

The developer is still negotiating the rights and future of Makea Games' IP and told fans to expect Supermoves: World of Parkour to go offline in the near future. They will let players know in advance if online multiplayer playlists, the Makea editor, explore menu and user-created levels, leaderboards, the online lobby system, progression, and challenges has to be taken offline. The single-player portion of the game will remain playable.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles