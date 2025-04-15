Switch 2 Pre-Orders Will Reportedly Start on April 23 in Canada - News

Reliable leaker billbil-kun claims Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will open in Canada next week on Wednesday, April 23.

"From what I can see through some Canadian retailers, Nintendo Switch 2 console & bundle pre-orders should start from April 23rd, 2025 (valid in CA)," said the leaker. "Date subject to change. Can't confirm if it's the same for US. I'll keep you updated if it changes."

Pre-orders were originally going to start in the US and Canada on April 9, however, Nintendo delayed the start date due to the uncertainty of the Trump tariffs.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US," said Nintendo at the time.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

