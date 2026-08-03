Xbox 360 Games to be Able to Run on Project Helix, Xbox PCs, and Handhelds - News

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Microsoft is working on getting Xbox 360 games to run on the next-generation Xbox, Project Helix, as well as Xbox PCs, and handheld devices, according to a leaked document seen by The Verge.

Developers for games on Xbox 360 will be able to opt into making their games backward compatible, control the price and decide if it will be available.

This feature will rollout from 2027 to 2028 "across next-gen devices." The "full launch" of original Xbox games on PC is also set for October 2026. Four original Xbox games are currently available on PC.

The document also mentions the disc-to-digital program. A test for Xbox Insiders was originally planned for July, but has been delayed.

The disc-to-digital program will allow players to put an Xbox One or Xbox Series X game disc into an Xbox one or Xbox Series X console with a disc drive and be granted a digital license that's bound to "that disc and the player’s account." The license will stay with the player across Xbox devices, however, if the disc "changes hands" the license will transfer to the new person. This means players will still be able to trade and sell game discs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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