Nintendo Has Now Delayed Switch 2 Pre-orders in Canada

Nintendo has now delayed the start date for pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada in order to align with the timing of pre-orders in the US.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US," reads the statement from Nintendo.

"Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."

Following the announcement of the Trump tariffs last week, Nintendo delayed the pre-order start date for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US due to the potential impact tariffs.

This is likely being done to stop people in the US from pre-ordering the Canadian version of the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. However, it is possible the price could increase due to the Trump tariffs.

